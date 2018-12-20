A 53-year-old man says he's lucky he wasn't seriously hurt when a stranger stabbed him in the back outside a Starbucks in Bethany.

Long Nguyen said he's been coming to the area for about four years.

"I got to the library at 8 and when it closes I come to Starbucks," Nguyen said.

But Wednesday night turned out to be nothing like anything he's experienced there before. Just after 9:30 p.m., he was attacked while sitting outside the Starbucks.

"Suddenly I felt like someone pounded on my back, a powerful pound," Nguyen said.

Long Nguyen with KGW reporter Mike Benner

KGW

Nguyen chased after the suspect but wasn't able to apprehend him. His next focus was his own well-being.

"What got me lucky was his knife struck my bone instead of between the bones," he said. "So it stuck and my thick leather jacket kept the knife in place so it didn't slide. If it slid and penetrated into the flesh, I'd be in deep trouble...so I got lucky."

Nguyen then went to the Washington County Sheriff's Office Bethany precinct, just a block away from the Starbucks. Nguyen told a deputy he was stabbed by a stranger and gave the deputy a description of his attacker.

The deputy and soon-arriving medics with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue treated Nguyen. The suspect's description was relayed to other deputies. They searched the area but didn't find the man.

Deputies obtained security footage from surrounding businesses and determined 19-year-old Tristan Mann was responsible for the stabbing, the sheriff’s office said. Mann was arrested at his home in the 15200 block of Northwest Decater Way. A knife believed to be used in the stabbing was also seized, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tristan Mann

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Mann was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of second-degree assault of and unlawful use of a weapon. Deputies did not say what they believe Mann's motive was.

"For the safety of the public, they need to determine why he did that," Nguyen said. "If he's mental, he should get treatment. If he's criminal, he should be locked away."