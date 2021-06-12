Police fatally shoot armed carjacking suspect, prompting closure of I-5 in North Portland

Portland police said Monday morning that the northbound lanes will stay closed "for some time."

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland police officer shot and killed an armed carjacker near Rosa Parks Way on Monday morning, prompting a shutdown of Interstate 5 near Lombard Street in North Portland, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

Portland Police said just before 10 a.m., they responded to I-5 near Rosa Parks Way to a report of an armed suspect involved in multiple carjacking incidents. The suspect fired a gun, injuring one other person, according to police. The person is at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

A PPB spokesperson confirmed that a Portland police officer shot and killed the suspect.

911 call records show at one point there were nearly 40 police units on scene. In a 12:26 p.m. tweet, PPB said that officers are responding only to Priority 1 (a life may be in immediate danger) and Priority 2 (potential for physical injury or major property crime) calls so response times might be delayed for certain calls.

PPB said the southbound lanes will reopen as soon as possible but the northbound lanes will stay closed "for some time." ODOT said it doesn't have an estimate as to when I-5 will reopen.

Police said drivers should use alternate routes. According to ODOT, northbound traffic must leave the freeway at North Greeley Avenue and southbound traffic must exit at Victory Boulevard.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

