Active shooter situation in Hood River, police say

Police said the shooting incident is happening near a Dairy Queen on Clearwater Lane. Residents are being evacuated from the area.

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Hood River police said there's an active shooter situation near a Dairy Queen restaurant at the intersection of Clearwater Lane and Cascade Avenue.

In a Facebook post at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday, the department said officers were evacuating residents from the area and urged all other residents to stay away from the site. No other information is yet available.

An employee at the Dairy Queen spoke to KGW by phone and said the restaurant was shut down and the area was being evacuated. Staff at the nearby Hair & Nail Studio said police told them to lock their doors and stay inside. Staff at the nearby Lone Pine Motel said police told them they were searching for a shooter.

The Oregon Department of Transportation's Trip Check map showed that the eastbound Exit 62 ramp from Interstate 84 to Hood River was closed due to police activity starting at 12:45 p.m. The ramp connects to Cascade Avenue about half a mile from the Clearwater Lane intersection.

The Hood River County School District said on its Facebook page at about 12:45 p.m. that Westside Elementary School, May Street Elementary School, Hood River Middle School, Hood River Options Academy, Hood River Valley High School and the Nathaniel Coe Administrative Center had all been locked down as of about 12:30 p.m. while the sheriff's office looks for a person in the area.

The "secure status" lockdown means all students and staff are inside the buildings and all outside doors are locked, with no one allowed in or out, the district said. School activities are continuing as usual inside, but the district asked parents not to come to school campuses until the secure status is lifted. Parents should still plan for the regular daily release time, the district said.

In a subsequent post just before 1:30 p.m., the district said multiple law enforcement agencies were "still actively responding to an emergent situation near Safeway" involving an active shooter, and that schools remained in secure status. There is a Safeway at the corner of Cascade and Clearwater, across the street from the Dairy Queen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

