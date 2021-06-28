Police investigate homicide on Rocky Butte in NE Portland

A man was found dead early Monday morning in Joseph Wood Hill Park at the Rocky Butte Natural Area in Northeast Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead early Monday morning by officers who were responding to a reported shooting in Joseph Wood Hill Park at the Rocky Butte Natural Area in Northeast Portland.

The call came in about 4:30 a.m. The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Portland police. No arrests have been made and police did not release any suspect information.