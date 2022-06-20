Police investigating homicide in Northeast Portland

Police said a man was found dead near Northeast 81st Avenue and Klickitat Street in the Roseway neighborhood on Monday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police detectives are investigating a homicide in Northeast Portland's Roseway neighborhood.

Police said a man was found dead in the 3200 block of Northeast 81st Avenue near Northeast Klickitat Street on Monday afternoon.

"After a preliminary investigation, officers found the victim did not die from natural causes," the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a news release.

No details regarding the cause or manner of death have been released.

PPB's homicide unit responded to investigate. Northeast 81st Avenue was shut down between Northeast Siskiyou and Klickitat Streets.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Jones at Michael.jones@portlandoregon.gov (503-823-0991) or Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.schmerber@portlandoregon.gov (503-823-0991).