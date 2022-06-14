Deputies investigate homicide in North Clark County

A 911 caller said he shot his roommate at their home on Northeast Kelly Road during an altercation where both of them drew guns and fired shots.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A man was detained after allegedly shooting and killing his roommate following an altercation in North Clark County on Tuesday. The Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is investigating the death as a homicide. No one has been arrested.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about an assault with a firearm around 7:04 p.m. on June 13. The 911 caller told dispatch that he shot his roommate at their home on Northeast Kelly Road during an altercation where the two men drew guns and fired shots, CCSO said.

Deputies found a man dead inside the home and detained the other man who called 911. CCSO has not identified either of them. Deputies have not said whether the man who was detained will face charges. They have said they are not searching for any suspects and there is no danger to the public.