Police investigate homicide in Old Town Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police conducted a homicide investigation in Portland's Old Town neighborhood Saturday.

Officers responded at about 1:15 p.m. to an apartment on Northwest Second Avenue, between West Burnside Street and Northwest Couch Street, after a report of a man found dead.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the death appeared to be a homicide.

One person has been detained by police in connection with the death.

Multnomah County's medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police said the investigation is impacting the west side of the apartment building. As of 4:42 p.m., Northwest Third Avenue is closed between Burnside and Couch.