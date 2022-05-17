Driver shot and killed in Clark County; teen arrested

Deputies responded to a report of gunshots at the Golden West Mobile trailer park on Monday. A driver involved in a nearby crash died from a gunshot wound.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a teenage boy for murder following a deadly shooting Monday night.

Around 11:05 p.m., deputies responded to a report of gunshots at the Golden West Mobile trailer park on Northeast 131st Avenue. Deputies found evidence of a possible gunshot victim, according to a news release from CCSO. Shortly after, a vehicle crash was reported a couple of blocks from the trailer park. CCSO said the driver of the vehicle died from a gunshot wound.

The Clark County Major Crimes Unit responded and took a teenage boy into custody during the investigation. He was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention facility and faces charges of murder in the second degree, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of an unlawful firearm.

Deputies have not publicly identified the teen or the driver who died.

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.