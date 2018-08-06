PORTLAND, Ore. — The man found dead inside a home in Northeast Portland on June 8 has been identified as 69-year-old Kenneth J. Okazaki of Portland.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death after a member of the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined it was suspicious in nature. The medical examiner's office has not revealed the cause of death.

Officer responded to the home, in the 109000 block of Northeast Mark Street at 1:03 a.m. Friday and found the body of Okazaki inside the residence.

Police have asked that any friends or family who had contact with Okazaki in the past month contact homicide detectives Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov, or Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov.

