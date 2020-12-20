Homes evacuated as Oregon State Police investigate possible explosion hazard in Scappoose

Investigators with OSP are inspecting a house in the 33000 block of Sequoia Street.

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) searched a home in the 33000 block of Sequoia Street in Scappoose on Dec. 18.

While there, investigators found a substance that "could present an explosion hazard," according to a release from OSP. Authorities returned on Dec. 19 and evacuated neighbors in the area as the home was inspected further.

On Dec. 20, OSP released an update that stated that investigators are back at the scene and the neighboring houses remain evacuated. It is possible the investigators have to do more controlled disposal.