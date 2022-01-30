Police: Armed intruder shot by homeowner in exchange of gunfire

The homeowner shot the suspect in an exchange of gunfire in Rainier, Ore. The suspect is expected to survive and no one else was hurt.

RAINIER, Ore. — A homeowner shot an armed suspect who broke into their home in Rainier, Ore., early Sunday morning, police said.

The Rainier Police Department said officers responded to a call about a burglary at a home in the 600 block of West C Street in the early hours of the day.

When they arrived, they learned a burglar had attempted to rob the homeowner and they exchanged gunfire. The suspect was shot but is expected to survive. The homeowner was not hurt.

Police took they detained the suspect and transported him to a local hospital for treatment. His name was not immediately released.