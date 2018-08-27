PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless woman is accused of kidnapping a 6-year-old girl on Sunday night in Southeast Portland.

Police were called to a home in the 7000 block of SE 92nd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 26.

According to court documents, a group of kids was playing tag in the area when a stranger approached a 6-year-old girl, told her she was her mother and said, "Come on, I'm going to take you on the bike trail, follow me."

When the girl refused, the woman grabbed her wrist and said, "Come on, daughter," in a firm voice.

The little girl was able to pull away, and ran back into her apartment where she told her grandmother what happened. Police say the suspect, identified as Stephanie Romero, followed the girl inside and was standing over her grandmother's purse when she said, "I'm taking the stuff, and I'm taking her."

The girl's mother came home around that time to see her mother confronting Romero.

According to court documents, the girl's mother told Romero she's not taking her daughter and punched the suspect.

The 6-year-old was not injured and was reunited with her family.

Romero was arrested shortly after on burglary, kidnapping and theft charges. Police said she is a transient.

According to court documents, Romero said the victim stole her identity. She did not know the victim prior to the incident.

Records show Romero was arrested four other times in August, for charges including trespassing, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Romero's bail was set at $351,000. Her next court date is set for Sept. 5.

