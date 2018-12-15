PORTLAND, Ore. — One home and six unoccupied, parked vehicles were struck by bullets early Saturday morning in North Portland.

Portland police responded to the 4700 block of North Trenton Street after receiving reports of gunfire shortly after 2 a.m.

Officers found evidence of gunfire in the 9200 block of North Newman Avenue. They did not locate any suspects or victims. Police did not receive any reports of someone arriving at an area hospital as a result of the shooting.

Investigators do not believe the damaged home or vehicles were the intended targets of the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or possesses surveillance video of the gunfire is asked to call detective Jennifer Hertzler with Portland police at 503-823-0338.