'Lucky to be alive': Clackamas County man spends nearly 2 weeks in ICU after getting hit by SUV driver

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A Clackamas County man is thankful to be alive after spending nearly two weeks in the intensive care unit at a local hospital after an SUV driver hit him while he was on his bike, and took off.

Steve Bryden, 60, was cycling westbound along Sunnyside Road, near Scooter Lane, when he was hit by an SUV on July 23. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of the suspect vehicle, believed to be a dark 2000 to 2006 Chevy Suburban or Tahoe. The driver took off going westbound on Sunnyside Road. The sheriff’s office said there could be damage on the passenger side. There’s a picture of another truck that could have been a possible witness.

Bryden’s injuries might be tough to look at even two weeks after he was hit, but the way he described it, it’s amazing he survived. Bryden said both nurses and doctors told him his bruising was the most “impressive” they had ever seen in their lifetime.

He also suffered a cracked vertebrae in both his neck and back, along with two cracked ribs. His injuries aren’t just impacting his own life, but they’re also impacting his parents, who he takes care of. Bryden said he helps his parents with chores around their house, and that he can’t help them right now because of his injuries.

He said he’s thankful he survived, but even more thankful that a couple of people did stop and help him before he was rushed away to the hospital. He said he hopes to meet those people who helped save him that night.