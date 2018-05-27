LONGVIEW, Wash. — In the middle of downtown Longview's sun-drenched park Sunday, four orange cones sat where a historic landmark should be.

The city put them there after a Parks and Recreation employee noticed the nearly 80-year-old sun dial was missing Saturday morning.

Police say the sun dial, which weighs more than 100 pounds, was bolted to the ground, a factor that, combined with its weight, makes them believe the the thief had help.

They also don't think it was a prank committed by kids. Their theory is that someone stole it to melt it down for scrap metal.

"When something like this is stolen or desecrated, it has a negative impact on our community as a whole," said Longview Police Department Corporal Jeremy Johnson. "So it's concerning, very disappointing."

The sundial was made in 1939 and and dedicated to the city of Longview by the Daughters of the American Revolution to mark the 1852 Monticello Convention, when settlers signed a petition to ask Congress to establish the Columbia territory.

Johnson said Sunday the department has contacted every metal recycling facility within a hundred miles of Longview, asking them to keep an eye out.

They also want the public’s help. If you know anything, call the Longview Police Department non-emergency line at 360-442-5800.

