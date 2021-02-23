x
Hillsboro police searching for husband after wife found dead

Police said the husband, who goes Toby Epling and Toby Noah, is a person of interest and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Credit: Hillsboro police
Toby Epling, aka Toby Noah

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A woman was found dead in a suburban Portland home Sunday, and police said Monday they are searching for her husband. 

Hillsboro police say officers responded at 2:59 a.m. to a report of a “domestic disturbance” at a residence in Hillsboro and discovered the body of Glenda Noah. 

Police said in a statement they are searching for Noah’s 41-year-old husband, who goes by Toby Epling or Toby Noah, as a “person of interest." Police described Epling as 6-foot-2, and 340 pounds. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous and not be approached. Police say they have no reason to believe the general public is in danger.

