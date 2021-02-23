Hillsboro police searching for husband after wife found dead

Hillsboro police say officers responded at 2:59 a.m. to a report of a “domestic disturbance” at a residence in Hillsboro and discovered the body of Glenda Noah.

Police said in a statement they are searching for Noah’s 41-year-old husband, who goes by Toby Epling or Toby Noah, as a “person of interest." Police described Epling as 6-foot-2, and 340 pounds. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous and not be approached. Police say they have no reason to believe the general public is in danger.