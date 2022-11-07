Hillsboro police investigate suspicious death

Police responded to a report of shots fired near Southeast 11th Avenue and Southeast Walnut Street. Officers found a man dead in the parking lot.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Officers found a man dead following a reported shooting early Monday morning in Hillsboro. Police are investigating the man's death as suspicious.

Hillsboro police responded to a shorts fired call near Southeast 11th Avenue and Southeast Walnut Street shortly after midnight on July 11. Hillsboro firefighters also responded to the scene. Officers found a man dead in the southeast corner of the parking lot of a strip mall.

The man has not been publicly identified, but police said he is described to be around 40 years old. The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

Investigators believe the man was shot by a suspect, or suspects, but their identity is unknown.

Southeast Walnut Street between 10th Avenue and 12th Avenue was closed for about 7 hours during the investigation.