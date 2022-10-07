Suspect linked to string of crimes overnight Thursday shot by police

The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at officers after a car chase, prompting police to fire at him. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro police shot and wounded a suspect who reportedly pointed a handgun at officers after a car chase late Thursday night, according to a news release from the Hillsboro Police Department.

The suspect, 40-year-old Patrick James Robertson of Klamath Falls, allegedly committed a string of crimes over the course of about an hour Thursday night leading up to the confrontation with police.

The sequence began at 10:30 p.m. Thursday when officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking on Northeast Lilac Street in Hillsboro, police said. The suspect allegedly physically assaulted a male victim but was unsuccessful in the carjacking.

The suspect then allegedly broke into a residence about a block away on Northeast 17th Avenue, then threatened two male residents with a possible replica gun and a knife.

He allegedly slashed a 50-year-old male victim in the arm, causing non-life-threatening injuries, and also reportedly stole a handgun from the residence before fleeing.

He then allegedly broke into a different residence about a block away, threatening the residents with the handgun and stealing their vehicle before fleeing, police said.

Hillsboro officers and Washington County Sheriff's deputies located the vehicle in Washington County and pursued it. At about 11:30 p.m., the suspect reportedly drove off the road at the roundabout at Scholls Ferry Road and River Road, about 10 miles south of where the break-ins occurred.

The suspect then reportedly pointed the handgun at police, and a Hillsboro officer fired at him, causing non-life-threatening injuries. Robertson was detained and taken to OHSU for treatment, police said. The officers were not injured in the exchange.