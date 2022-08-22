Family of man shot by Hillsboro police officer says he's in critical condition

On Monday, the Hillsboro Police Department identified the man who was shot as 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A man accused of attacking a Hillsboro police officer last Friday is in critical condition after the officer shot him during the confrontation, according to the man's family.

On Monday, the Hillsboro Police Department identified the man who was shot as 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano.

Many details about the incident are still unclear, but the suspect's family said that they believe the officer could have handled it differently.

KGW spoke with Aguilar-Mandujano’s family on Monday. They said he’s in critical condition at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center after being shot by a Hillsboro police officer four times — three times in the head area and once in the shoulder.

In an initial statement on Friday, Hillsboro police said that around 1 p.m. in the afternoon, an officer was attacked by his patrol car near Southeast 10th and Washington, which is right outside the agency's West Precinct building.

Police haven’t released many details, but Aguilar-Mandujano's family said that he didn't have a weapon. Family members felt the officer who was involved lacked training.

During a press conference at Dawson Park, across the street from Legacy Emanuel, Aguilar-Mandujano’s sister translated for her father.

“He is only a young man of young age with a thin frame and […] this proves that the Hillsboro Police Department have poor training,” said Gabriela Aguilar-Mandujano, translating her father's words. “The officer was not able to stabilize him first with a taser, pepper spray or a single shot in the foot being his last option.”

Aguilar-Mandujano's mother, father and sister declined to answer questions because they’re considering legal action against Hillsboro police. As a result, they were unable to elaborate on why Aguilar-Mandujano was in the area of the police department to begin with, or what may have led up to the confrontation.

The family said they have a petition and GoFundMe linked to social media pages called "Justice for Juan."

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is currently investigating what happened.