Hillsboro police searching for armed robbery suspect

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Hillsboro gas station.

The man drove to the Chevron gas station at 7499 NE Imbrie Drive in Hillsboro, got gas, then walked inside and robbed the store with a gun, according to Hillsboro Police. Police said he fired at least one round from the handgun.

Police said the suspect was driving a 2013 black Nissan Rogue with a Mississippi license plate: PRG 1454.