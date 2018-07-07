ALOHA, Ore. – A 30-year-old Hillsboro man was arrested early Saturday morning after he tried to run over a deputy in Aloha, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies pulled over Trevor Bosworth in the area of Southwest 185th Avenue and Sandra Lane shortly before 2 a.m. While attempting to identify Bosworth, he drove away and grazed a deputy, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy was not injured.

A few minutes later, deputies located Bosworth’s 2003 Hyundai Elantra near Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and 170th Avenue. Bosworth led deputies on a chase into a neighborhood near Southwest 170th Avenue and Sarala Street. Deputies ended the pursuit by pinning Bosworth’s car with a patrol car, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies pinned Bosworth's vehicle to end the pursuit

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Bosworth was then taken into custody. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, attempted assault of a public safety officer, unlawful use of a weapon, felony attempting to elude, reckless driving, failure to carry or present a license, and giving false information to a peace officer.

