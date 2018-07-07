ALOHA, Ore. – A 30-year-old Hillsboro man was arrested early Saturday morning after he tried to run over a deputy in Aloha, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies pulled over Trevor Bosworth in the area of Southwest 185th Avenue and Sandra Lane shortly before 2 a.m. While attempting to identify Bosworth, he drove away and grazed a deputy, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy was not injured.
A few minutes later, deputies located Bosworth’s 2003 Hyundai Elantra near Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and 170th Avenue. Bosworth led deputies on a chase into a neighborhood near Southwest 170th Avenue and Sarala Street. Deputies ended the pursuit by pinning Bosworth’s car with a patrol car, the sheriff’s office said.
Bosworth was then taken into custody. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, attempted assault of a public safety officer, unlawful use of a weapon, felony attempting to elude, reckless driving, failure to carry or present a license, and giving false information to a peace officer.