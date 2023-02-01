Hillsboro bikini coffee stand owner arrested on 26 sex abuse charges

The suspect owns Dream Girl Espresso, a drive-thru stand in Hillsboro. Many of the victims were former applicants or employees of the business, police said.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The owner of a "bikini barista" drive-thru coffee stand in Hillsboro has been arrested on 26 counts of various sex crimes, many involving former employees or applicants at the business, according to Hillsboro police.

Jeffery Scott Hebner, 61, was booked in Washington County jail on charges for incidents dating as far back as 2015, according to a Wednesday news release from the Hillsboro Police Department.

Police said Hebner is the owner of a coffee stand called Dream Girl Espresso that operates in a parking lot off of the Tualatin Valley Highway in south Hillsboro. Google Street View photos indicate that the stand was put in place and began operating at some point between mid-2012 and mid-2015.

Hebner is accused of plying his victims with alcohol and then sexually assaulting them, police said, and it's possible that there are additional victims. Police encouraged anyone who may have been victimized by Hebner to come forward.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Hillsboro Police Department non-emergency number at 503-629-0111.

An indictment document dated Jan. 27 lists 14 felony counts against Hebner including rape, attempted rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful sexual penetration, plus 12 misdemeanor counts including strangulation, commercial sexual solicitation, private indecency, public indecency and solicitation for public indecency.

The first four counts stem from incidents alleged to have taken place in 2015 and 2016. The remainder are alleged to have occurred in 2019 or later, with the final nine all dated Nov. 30, 2022.