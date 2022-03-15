Police: Armed man barricaded in Hillsboro apartment, prompting evacuations

Officers responded to the Park Creek Apartments off Southeast 44th Avenue for a report of a man with a gun making suicidal statements.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — An armed man barricaded himself inside a Hillsboro apartment Tuesday night, prompting authorities to evacuate surrounding units, according to Hillsboro police.

Officers were called to a unit at the Park Creek Apartments at 2055 SE 44th Ave. around 7:40 p.m. where a man was gun making suicidal statements. Police said he knew the people who lived at the apartment when he went inside and armed himself.

The man let the other occupants leave, but he was still refusing to come out as of 10:30 p.m.

"At this time there is no threat to the public and we are working towards a peaceful resolution," police tweeted.

The Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team is assisting the Hillsboro Police Department during this standoff.

Police said they will be releasing more information Wednesday morning.