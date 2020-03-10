x
Hikers find dead body at Salem park

Salem Police were called out to Minto-Brown Park after being notified of a dead woman's body being found.
Salem Police to continue specialized patrols

SALEM, Ore. — Hikers called Salem Police after finding a dead body at Minto-Brown park.

Salem police officers responded to the park on Friday just after 1 p.m. and located a dead woman. She has been identified as 19-year-old Abigail Agustin Paz, of Wood Village. 

Police say they have not determined a cause of death yet. Officers said this is an ongoing investigation and a death at a public park my cause people to be apprehensive. 

Authorities said there is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Salem Police Tips Hotline at (503) 588-8477.

Salem Police Department

