SALEM, Ore. — Hikers called Salem Police after finding a dead body at Minto-Brown park.

Salem police officers responded to the park on Friday just after 1 p.m. and located a dead woman. She has been identified as 19-year-old Abigail Agustin Paz, of Wood Village.

Police say they have not determined a cause of death yet. Officers said this is an ongoing investigation and a death at a public park my cause people to be apprehensive.

Authorities said there is no further information at this time.