ROSEBURG, Ore. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help with finding a high-risk sex offender whose last known location was in Southern Oregon.

Gregory Ferguson, 56, tampered with his GPS unit at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Douglas County Community Corrections. His last location was on a bike trail in Roseburg, east of Gaddis Park.

Ferguson was described as 5-foot-11, 230 pounds. His mother lives in Eagle Point, so he may be heading to Jackson County via Greyhound bus or hitchhiking, DCC said.

Ferguson has a significant history of violence against adult women, including women he does not know, DCC said.

Anyone with information about Ferguson’s whereabouts is asked to call Douglas County Community Corrections at 541-957-8148 or call local law enforcement.

