Police arrested a man accused of making racist comments and threatening a 63-year-old woman with a knife on Monday afternoon in Southwest Portland.

The suspect, 33-year-old Joshua Castillo, approached the woman at about 1 p.m. on Southwest Columbia Street and 12th Avenue, police say. The victim, Janet Mack, told KGW's Mike Benner she got off the bus and was crossing the street when it happened.

"Next thing I know, there's a knife in my face and he says it again, 'I'm going to kill you, I'm going to chop you up you n— b—.' At this point I'm running. I cross the street, he's coming behind me with a knife. So I zig over to the other side of the street. So at this point I'm calling 911."

Mack said she was afraid for her life.

"Why would you want to kill me? I was petrified today," she said. "I'm afraid right now because I don't know what provokes people like that."

Officers searched the area and located Castillo near Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest Main Street and took him into custody. He's being held at the Multnomah County Jail and faces charges of second-degree intimidation, menacing and second-degree trespassing.

Hate crimes

Portland police say if you've been the victim of or are a witness to a hate crime assault, call 911. If you've been the victim of a different hate crime and the suspect is no longer present, such as vandalism or graffiti, please call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

Learn more about hate crime investigations and reported bias/hate crime statistics in Portland. The city of Portland is also a partner with Portland United Against Hate. Learn more here.

© 2018 KGW