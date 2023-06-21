Police search for 4 people accused of vandalizing Heceta Head Lighthouse

A lighthouse building was vandalized with spray paint and signs along the trail from the parking lot to the lighthouse were also damaged, Oregon State Police said.

FLORENCE, Oregon — Oregon State Police is asking for help to identify four people who allegedly vandalized the 129-year-old Heceta Head Lighthouse in Florence along the coast.

Surveillance video captured the incident, which happened on June 14, according to OSP. The agency provided information about the investigation in a new release five days later on June 20.

The surveillance footage shows four people approaching the lighthouse and its nearby buildings, located on Highway 101 near milepost 178. One person in the group is carrying a spray paint can, OSP said. Video shows two people break a window and attempt to enter a lighthouse building, but they were interrupted when a person from outside of the group approached the area. OSP said all four of the suspects left.

Police released screenshots of the suspects taken from the surveillance video.

One of the lighthouse buildings was vandalized with spray paint and signs along the trail from the parking lot to the lighthouse were also damaged. Repairs are estimated to cost between $10,000-$20,000, according to an Oregon State Parks ranger.

Anyone with information about the four suspects is asked to contact OSP's dispatch center at 1-800-442-0776, and reference case number SP23-178524.

Heceta Head Lighthouse was built in the late 1800s and is a popular attraction for tourists and photographers. The lighthouse was automated in 1963. Then in 1973, the lightkeeper's dwelling was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places. The site has been home to a bed and breakfast for nearly 30 years.