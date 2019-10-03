SHERWOOD, Ore. — A piano teacher in Sherwood has been accused of sexually abusing one of his students, and police believe there could be other victims.

The suspect, 29-year-old Christopher M. Griffin, was arrested Saturday and has been charged with sodomy, sex abuse and unlawful sexual penetration, police said. Griffin was released from the Washington County Jail after posting bail.

A police spokesperson confirmed to KGW that Griffin is the son of Sherwood City Councilor Russell Griffin.

Police say Griffin allegedly had several encounters with the victim while teaching piano lessons at Let's Make Music and Dance, a music school in Sherwood that serves kids from age 3 up to adults. Police say Griffin gained the trust of the child and started abusing them over a period of time.

Christopher Griffin

Washington County Sheriff's Office

DeLyn Griffin, the mother of Griffin and director of Let's Make Music and Dance, posted a statement on the school website Sunday evening that says her son is innocent. She said he will not work at the school while charges are pending.

"While we feel terrible for anything that happened to this child, Christopher is innocent, and he will be exonerated in court," the statement reads. "The safety of your children always has been and will be our first priority. Just to make everyone comfortable, Christopher will not be working here while the charges are pending. At the advice of our lawyer, I am unable to comment further."

The victim came forward and notified police on March 7. On Saturday, officers executed a search warrant at the music school and Griffin's home. Officers arrested Griffin and seized evidence from the business and home, police said.

The Sherwood Police Department is looking for any additional information regarding potential victims who have had contact with Griffin. If you have information, please call Sherwood police at 503-629-0111.