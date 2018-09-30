Family and friends are mourning the death of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot at a large party at a rented Airbnb house in the Rock Creek neighborhood in Northwest Portland early Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Fermin Alonso-Alonso, 18, of North Plains.

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a home in the 17700 block of Northwest Connett Meadow Court at 12:47 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies arrived to discover a party with dozens to hundreds of people attending. People from as far as Keizer and across the river in Washington attended. A large fight broke out at the party, and during the fight Alonso-Alonso was shot, deputies said.

"Probably over 100 people were there," said Washington County Deputy Jeff Talbot. "At some point a large fight broke out involving a large amount of people fighting, physically fighting... that's

when shots rang out."

Alonso-Alonso was still alive when deputies arrived but died after he was taken to a local hospital. The suspect fled the scene moments after the fight that led to the shooting. Officers searched the area but weren't able to find the suspect.

At a Monday vigil, friends remembered Alonso-Alonso's kindness and his smile.

"He was an amazing person. His smile and personality, he was just amazing. He did not deserve this at all," said Emily Baker.

"He was the most amazing, kind, genuine person I've ever met in my entire life," said Madison Baker. "I just never met anyone who could light up the room the way he did."

Detectives are still investigating who was involved in the fight that led to the shooting and who were bystanders. That is responsible for the delay in releasing a suspect description.

Deputies would like to speak with anyone who attended the party or has knowledge of people there. They're also interested in looking at cell phone videos or photos from the incident. Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at 503-846-2700.

A statement from an Airbnb spokeswoman said the company has banned the person who booked the house from its platform.

