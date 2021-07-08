Suspect in Hazel Dell homicide arrested in Camas

The suspect was booked into the Clark County Jail and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

CAMAS, Wash. — Clark County detectives arrested a murder suspect in Camas on Wednesday. The arrest was in connection to a homicide the day before in Hazel Dell. The suspect, 31-year-old Justin N. Romero, was booked into the Clark County Jail and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

On Tuesday, around 2:20 p.m., Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies responded to a report of gunfire at a home near Northwest 82nd Street and 6th Avenue in Hazel Dell. Inside the home, they found a dead body. Clark County major crimes took over the investigation.

On Wednesday, at around 6:15 p.m., the Southwest Regional SWAT team served a search warrant at a home near Southeast 6th Avenue and Polk Street in Camas. The occupants of the home cooperated with the warrant and CCSO detectives detained and interviewed three persons of interest.

Based on the ongoing investigation, detectives arrested Romero. CCSO said there are no other outstanding suspects.