Happy Valley man charged with hate crime for vandalizing memorial with swastika

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Oregon City police arrested a Happy Valley man Thursday for spray painting a swastika on the sidewlak and vandalizing a memorial for a man who recently died at the Clackamas County jail.

Collin Williams, 20, faces charges of second-degree criminal mischief, abuse of a memorial and second-degree bias crime.

Police said a memorial for Jermelle Madison was left at the corner of Beavercreek Road and Library Court after a vigil on Friday, Aug. 6. Madison died on June 28 after being found unresponsive in a jail cell, police said.

On Tuesday evening, candles were knocked over and picture frames were broken, and a large Nazi swastika was spray painted on the sidewalk next to the memorial.

Oregon City police said detectives initially identified Williams with help of local retailers who informed them of anyone who might have purchased spray paint around the time the vandalism occurred. Detectives also saw Williams' vehicle in surveillance video near the crime scene at the time the vandalism happened.

Police said they later discovered Williams posted a video on social media under a pseudonym of himself destroying the memorial with the caption, "I unenthusiastically commit a hate crime," and another post that said, "I also spray-painted a fun German windmill on the sidewalk for good measure. DM for the pic."