Clackamas County Sheriff's Office seeks tips to ID suspect in attempted sexual assault

The attempted assault was reported on the evening of Feb. 24 at Mount Talbert Nature Park.

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — The Happy Valley Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a suspect in a reported attempted sexual assault at Mount Talbert Nature Park at 10945 SE Mather Road in Happy Valley.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies assigned to the Happy Valley Police Department responded to the reported attempted assault shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

An adult woman reported she was out for a run with her dog on the park's trail system when she was attacked. She was able to defend herself and got away from the suspect, police said.

The suspect is described in the press release as a white male, unshaven, about 5-foot-10-inches tall, average build, wearing a black hoodie with the letter C on it, a baseball cap, black sweatpants, sneakers and cloth or leather black gloves.

Deputies assigned to the Happy Valley Police Department will be conducting enhanced patrols in the area around the park, according to the press release.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with additional information about the case to contact the office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at clackamas.us/sheriff/tip, referencing case number 22-004576.