Robber attacks victim with hammer near Oregon Convention Center, police say

Luke Joel Andrade, 28, is facing several charges including first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A robbery suspect is accused of attacking a man with a hammer outside the Oregon Convention Center and leaving him with serious injuries Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to a report of a stabbing around 5:15 p.m. near Southeast Grand Avenue at the Interstate 84 overpass, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a news release.

At the scene, officers found the victim "lying in a pool of blood" with multiple cuts and stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to fully recover, PPB said.

Witnesses told police the suspect repeatedly struck the victim on the head with a hammer and demanded the victim’s coat and wallet. They provided a description of the suspect, which helped officers identify him as 28-year-old Luke Joel Andrade.

Officers arriving on scene spotted Andrade entering the Oregon Convention Center, so they set up a perimeter and notified security at the convention center. Security informed police that the suspect was exiting the east side of the building where officers arrested him and took him into custody, PPB said.