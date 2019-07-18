CORVALLIS, Ore — A man was arrested after he fired at least one shot inside the Foster Farms plant in Corvallis just after 8 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

No one was hurt.

The suspect, 22-year-old Adrian Nickerson of Albany, is a temporary employee at the plant.

According to police, Nickerson was in a car crash with another vehicle Thursday morning and left the scene, just a few hundred feet away from the Foster Farms plant, located at 855 Northwest 8th Street.

Nickerson then went into the plant and fired at least one round in a women's restroom, police said. Investigators initially said multiple shots were fired, but at a Thursday afternoon news conference they said there was one confirmed gunshot into the building.

Capt. Nick Hurley of the Corvallis Police Department said investigators are not aware of a grievance that Nickerson may have with the company.

Employees of the plant fled the building after the gunfire, and police surrounded the area.

Nickerson came out of the building and surrendered to police just before 10 a.m. He was unarmed and had his hands in the air when he surrendered, Hurley said.

The incident was first reported by a woman in the building who was in a room adjacent to the gunfire. She quickly notified supervisors and coworkers, and Hurley praised her quick work.

When officers arrived, most of the employees had already evacuated the building. The plant manager of the facility, where corn dogs are produced, helped police identify workers.

Businesses in the area, including the Linn-Benton Community College outlet were put in lockdown while the threat was active. All lockdowns were lifted by the afternoon.

Nickerson faces charges of failure to perform duties of a driver, criminal mischief, discharging a firearm and menacing. Police say more charges are possible.

Foster Farms issued the following statement:

At approximately 8:30 a.m. PDT, Foster Farms became aware of a potential active shooter at its Corvallis, Oregon, facility. Foster Farms prepares for emergencies of this nature, and all employees were promptly evacuated without injury. Authorities were immediately alerted, contained the site and apprehended an individual. The safety of our employees is our highest priority and Foster Farms will provide counseling and support services to its Corvallis employees. We are thankful this incident was concluded without harm to our employees or the greater community. We greatly appreciate local law enforcement’s professionalism in quickly resolving the situation.

