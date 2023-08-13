Portland woman killed in Pearl District shooting

Officers responded to the shooting near Northwest Couch Street and Northwest Broadway. No one has been arrested in the case.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A woman was shot and killed following a shooting in Northwest Portland's Pearl District neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Officers initially responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Northwest Couch Street and Northwest Broadway at 2:01 a.m. PPB said officers found a victim, a woman, dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

During the investigation, police closed Northwest Broadway between West Burnside and Northwest Everett Street. Additional streets were closed for a few hours.

The name of the victim will be released once family is notified and the medical examiner confirms the cause of death.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696, or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457, and reference case number 23-212106.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more

