Police identify victim of deadly shooting at Southeast Portland apartment

Officers found the body of Morgan 'Max' Victor in a Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood apartment early Wednesday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified a man found shot to death in a Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood apartment in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, they found the body of Morgan "Max" Victor, 30, inside of an apartment.

PPB said that the suspect or suspects were gone by the time officers arrived. Homicide detectives responded to investigate.

The Medical Examiner's Office later confirmed that Victor's death was a homicide, caused by a gunshot wound.

Victor's family was notified of his death and provided a photograph for public release. They've asked for privacy in the wake of his killing.

In a statement identifying Victor, PPB did not provide any further information about possible suspects and did not indicate that any arrests had been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0781, or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0395.

On Friday morning, police were investigating another apparent shooting death near Residence Inn Marriott hotel at South River Parkway and South Moody Avenue.

Victor is the 35th identified victim of homicide in Portland since 2022 began. After a record-breaking number of homicides last year, the city is on pace to again set a record by the end of this year.

More than 150 people have been injured in more than 480 shootings across Portland this year. In the majority of homicide cases, no suspect has been arrested or charged.