Two killed in Southeast Portland shooting early Sunday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot and killed in Southeast Portland early Sunday morning, continuing a deadly weekend of gun violence in the Rose City.

Portland police said the shooting happened near Southeast Belmont Street and 26th Avenue just before 3 a.m. When authorities arrived on scene, they found one man dead and a woman critically injured. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Neva Barnett was staying in an Airbnb with her family right next door at the time.

"We're on this roll of happy reunion and celebration and then our last night, we hear gunshots and screaming and then sirens," Barnett said.

The Portland Police Bureau's homicide unit is investigating.

One resident, who asked to stay anonymous, said she heard a total of 16 shots.

Another resident, Ari Mwachofi, said she's starting to feel a bit uneasy about the rising crime in Portland.

"It's really scary see it creep up, especially from downtown. And now it's here on Belmont," Mwachofi said. "I really don't know what to think because this used to be a really quiet, peaceful neighborhood."

Less than an hour before the shooting on Southeast Belmont, police said there was a separate shooting on the 300 block of West Burnside. One man showed up to a local hospital with injuries but is expected to survive.

There were also two deadly shootings within 24 hours over the weekend.

On Friday night, officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard in Powellhurst-Gilbert. At the scene, they found an adult man dead.

Then around noon Saturday, officers responded to another shooting in the 3500 block of North Commercial Avenue in the Boise neighborhood. One man was taken to a hospital