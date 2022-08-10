Police: One dead in Southeast Portland shooting

Portland police said in an initial statement that the shooting happened on Southeast Bush Street near Southeast 134th Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police launched an investigation Wednesday night after one person was shot and killed in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Southeast Portland.

Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a report of the shooting, heading to Southeast Bush Street near Southeast 134th Avenue, just south of Powell Boulevard. In an initial statement, police said only that there was one victim dead at the scene.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene and there were no immediate arrests.

Officers shut down Southeast Bush between Southeast 134th and Southeast 136th while the Portland Police Bureau's homicide unit responded.