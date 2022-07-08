Shooting in Southeast Portland claims two victims; suspects sought

Portland police swarmed the intersection of SE 112th and Powell on Friday evening after a shooting with two victims.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot on Friday evening in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Southeast Portland, according to initial statements from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Police responded shortly after 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.

Though a police spokesman said that two people were hit in the shooting, it was not immediately clear what their conditions were.

PPB said that tactical teams were responding to help with the search for a "suspect or suspects" involved in the shooting. This included the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) — Portland's answer to SWAT — and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT).

The search was centered on Southeast 120th Avenue and Southeast Kelly Street, PPB said, with the tactical groups assisting officers from the East Precinct and the Focused Intervention Team (FIT), the city's gun violence task force.

Southeast 122nd Avenue was closed in both directions between Southeast Clinton and Southeast Bush. Southeast Powell was closed between Southeast 108th and Southeast 122nd.

"Community members within that perimeter are being asked to lock doors and windows and shelter in place during the search," PPB said.

As of late June, Portland police had recorded 655 confirmed shootings in the city since the beginning of the year. At least 197 people had been injured by gunfire at that time. Both in terms of shootings and injuries, Portland's numbers were slightly ahead of where they were at the same time in 2021, when there were 574 shootings and 182 injuries.

There were 42 recorded homicides in Portland as of late June, 38 attributed to shootings. This number does not include people shot and killed by police, of which there have been several this year.