Shooting in Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood leaves one dead

Portland police said officers responded to reports of a person shot at East Burnside and Southeast 127th Avenue just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One man is dead after a reported shooting in Southeast Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood on Wednesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said that officers from the agency's East Precinct responded just after 8 p.m. to a report of a person shot at East Burnside Street and Southeast 127th Avenue. They arrived to find one man dead at the scene.

The suspect or suspects involved left the area before officers arrived, and PPB said that no immediate arrests were made.

Detectives from the Portland police homicide unit responded to the scene to investigate. East Burnside Street was closed between Southeast 122nd and Southeast 133rd for the investigation.

The location of Wednesday night's shooting is just one block away from where, at the end of July, Portland police shot and killed a man who was allegedly firing guns at random into the surrounding neighborhood.

Neighbors told KGW at the time that gunfire is not uncommon in that part of the city, and not usually as haphazard as the July episode.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote Ryan.Foote@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0781; or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0395. The case number is 22-221936.

