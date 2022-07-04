Portland police block off West Burnside after shooting kills one person

The shooting happened near West Burnside and Northwest 6th Avenue on Thursday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person is dead after a shooting near the intersection of West Burnside Street and Northwest 6th Avenue in downtown on Thursday night, according to Portland police.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) were dispatched to the area near the Roseland Theater just after 10 p.m. At the scene, the officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

PPB said that officers attempted first aid on the victim until paramedics arrived, but the victim did not survive.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene to investigate. The agency said that more information will be released "when appropriate."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharpe at jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773 or Detective Michael Jones at Michael.jones@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0418.





West Burnside Street was shut down between Northwest 5th and Northwest 7th for the investigation.

TriMet announced that the MAX Green, Orange and Yellow lines were disrupted near Northwest 5th and Couch Street due to the police response, warning riders to expect delays: