Shooting outside Wood Village Fred Meyer; no one injured, deputies say

Officials believe two people were shooting at each other outside the store. Bullets hit the front of the store and multiple cars, but no people were injured.

WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. — Deputies are investigating a shooting outside the Wood Village Fred Meyer where two people exchanged gunfire late Friday afternoon.

No people were injured, but bullets hit the front of the store and several cars, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said. A KGW crew on scene said the store's front door was shattered.

Law enforcement responded to the store off Northeast Wood Village Boulevard and Glisan Street just after 4:30 p.m.

A witness said they heard at least 14 gunshots and saw a man near the front door of the Fred Meyer exchanged gunfire with another man in the parking lot.

"Out of nowhere we hear shots," said one witness. "I look outside, there's a car parked, he was behind the car with his hands over his head shooting randomly towards Fred Meyer. There was another guy at the center of the Fred Meyer shooting back. He turned around and took his gun, hid it, between his shirt and his pants and ran out the back."

The sheriff's office said they have detained a person of interest.

In Wood Village where @MultCoSO responded to a shooting in the Fred Meyer Parking lot. No reported injuries but a scary situation. Several cars hit, store door shattered. pic.twitter.com/buEjyTvKjO — Katherine Cook (@KCookKGW) September 3, 2022

A Fred Meyer spokesman released a statement and said all staff and customers are safe.

The statement went on to say, "We are working with local law enforcement as they investigate an altercation that occurred outside the store in the parking lot."