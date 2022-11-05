Shooter in Southeast Portland found wounded, taken into custody

Police arrived to find that the shooter that they'd been called about was down, suffering from a gunshot wound.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded Wednesday night to reports of someone shooting at cars or passersby on Southeast Flavel Street near the Springwater Corridor Trail.

According to a PPB spokesman, police weren't sure of the situation when officers first arrived near the 8800 block of Southeast Flavel around 9:15 p.m. There were reports that someone had been shot and was down in the area.

Police found an injured man on the ground, but soon realized that this was actually the shooting suspect from the calls, apparently suffering from a gunshot wound.

Portland's corollary to SWAT, the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) responded to set up a cordon around the suspect and keep the public away. Police issues a "reverse 911" notification to residents in a 30-block radius, warning them to shelter in place.

The PPB spokesman said that SERT communicated with the injured suspect, who still had a gun, until they were able to take him into custody around 10:30 p.m. The shelter order was lifted soon after.

The suspect had suffered a gunshot wound that was not believed to be life-threatening. The PPB spokesman said that investigators do not yet know how he came to be injured.

Police are not aware any other people who were hit by gunfire, though at least one person's vehicle had been struck.

Southeast Flavel was shut down from Southeast 82nd to Southeast 92nd for the response and investigation. The PPB spokesman said that areas were being gradually released as the response narrowed after taking the suspect into custody.