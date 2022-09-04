x
Gun Violence

One person found shot to death in Southeast Portland home

Police shut down Southeast Woodstock Boulevard between Southeast 89th Avenue and Southeast Foster for hours while detectives processed the scene.
Credit: Blair Best

PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after one person was found shot to death inside of a home in Southeast Portland's Lents neighborhood, according to Portland police.

Officers responded shortly before 5:45 a.m. on Sunday to the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue for a report of someone shot inside a residence. They arrived to find an adult man dead at the scene.

Investigators from the Portland police homicide unit were called in to take over the investigation. Police shut down Southeast Woodstock Boulevard between Southeast 89th Avenue and Southeast Foster for at least four hours while detectives and criminalists from the agency's Forensic Evidence Division collected evidence and processed the scene, the agency said.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Stephen Gandy at stephen.gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Pontius at jeffery.pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-238313.

