Portland police arrest two in connection with Southeast shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police announced Sunday that they had arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting on Southeast 82nd Avenue earlier this month that left one man injured.

According to a police statement, officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 to a shooting in the 3300 block of Southeast 82nd, just north of Southeast Powell. They arrived to find an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and ultimately survived his injuries. In the aftermath, investigators from the Portland Police Bureau's Enhanced Community Safety Team identified a juvenile male and 24-year-old Charlie Hernandez as suspects in the shooting.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for both the juvenile and Hernandez, and the latter was taken into custody Friday at his parole officer's office.

On Saturday, ECST investigators learned that the juvenile suspect, a 17-year-old, had been spotted in the 4600 block of North Fessenden Street. Detectives started surveilling the area while Portland police tactical teams prepared and served a search warrant.

PPB said that the juvenile suspect was taken into custody without complication, and detectives found evidence related to the shooting at the scene.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office also helped Portland police serve a search warrant at a home in the 7000 block of Southwest Canyon Drive, where police said they found more evidence.

The teen suspect was booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. Hernandez, currently booked into the Multnomah County jail, faces a similar list of charges and a parole violation.

Portland has been facing an ongoing uptick in shootings and gun violence. Between January and July of 2022, PPB responded to 788 shootings. There were 721 shootings during the same time frame in 2021, 373 in 2020 and 233 in 2019.