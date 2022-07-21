Woman found shot to death in Salem car

Salem police said that the woman died as a result of 'gun violence,' though few details have yet been released.

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police launched an investigation on Thursday after discovering a woman shot to death inside of a vehicle early that morning.

According to the Salem Police Department, patrol officers responded around 6:45 a.m. to a welfare check request in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast.

At the scene, officers found a woman slumped over inside of a vehicle. Police called in detectives from the Salem Police Violent Crimes Unit to take over the investigation.

Salem police said that the initial investigation shows that the woman died "as a result of gun violence."

“Our detectives are working diligently on this case. At this time there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public,” said Salem police acting-in-capacity Deputy Chief Michael Bennett, who currently oversees the agency's Investigations Division.

Police said that investigators are working all available leads in the case.