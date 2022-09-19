Victim dies after shooting near Portland's Northgate Park

Portland police said that someone was brought to the emergency room in a car, but the victim died from their injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said that one person has died after a shooting near Northgate Park in the city's Portsmouth neighborhood Monday evening.

Officers from the North Precinct responded just after 7:30 p.m. to a shots fired call near the park, Portland police said. They arrived to find evidence of gunfire, marking off a crime scene, but police did not report any victims at the scene.

About 20 minutes later, Portland police said that a local hospital called to report that someone had arrived at the emergency room in car, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Detectives and criminalists from the Portland police homicide and forensics units responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, the agency said. North Geneva Avenue was closed between North Fessenden Street and North Newark Street for several hours as investigators worked to process the scene and collect evidence.

Portland has been facing an ongoing uptick in shootings and gun violence. Between January and July of 2022, the Portland Police Bureau responded to 788 shootings. There were 721 shootings during the same time frame in 2021, 373 in 2020 and 233 in 2019.

Portland also saw a record-breaking 90 homicides in 2021. Of that number, 68 people died in shootings. There have been more than 58 homicides in the city so far this year, the vast majority of them the result of gun violence.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Rico Bengia at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov, and reference case number 22-253142.