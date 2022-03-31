Police arrest suspect in February shooting on NE 82nd that injured one

Officers from the Enhanced Community Safety Team arrested 38-year-old Prince Brown in connection with a shooting on Feb. 21.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have arrested a suspect in one of several shootings on Northeast 82nd Avenue within the past few months. The shooting in question, law enforcement officials said, happened on Feb. 21 of this year.

On that day, officers from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) responded to the 3800 block of Northeast 82nd near Sandy Boulevard for reports of a shooting. At the scene, witnesses told officers that someone had been shot and was being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Members of PPB's Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) continued the investigation, eventually identifying 38-year-old Prince Phillip Brown as the alleged shooter.

Officers arrested Brown on Wednesday, charging him with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, charges for car theft and attempting to evade arrest.

Another single-injury shooting happened near Northeast 82nd and Northeast Fremont on March 25. Police said at the time that the victim was not cooperating with investigators.

On Sunday, in almost the same spot, Uber driver and Somali refugee Shaani Mohamed was shot and killed. The father of eight was also the fourth person to be shot and killed near 82nd and Milton in the last eight months.

Portland police have yet to announce arrests or identify suspects in the previous two shootings near 82nd and Milton, but did say that the ECST was responsible for two other shooting-related arrests within the past week.

ECST investigators arrested 21-year-old Adrian Ramirez earlier this week after a shooting connected to a street racing event on Northeast Marine Drive that injured at least four young people — Ramirez himself, an 18-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy.

Ramirez was later identified as "a shooter," PPB said, but investigators believe that there were other shooters involved. Police have appealed to the public for witnesses to come forward or share video of the incident.

The third recent ECST arrest stemmed from a shooting in the Goose Hollow neighborhood on March 24. Officers arrived at the 1400 block of Jefferson Street to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers gave the victim first aid at the scene until paramedics arrived, taking him to the hospital.

After ECST responded to investigate, the alleged shooter was identified as 29-year-old Gabriel Harrison. He was taken into custody and charged with attempted second-degree murder, among several other charges.