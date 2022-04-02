Shooting leaves 14-year-old wounded in Portland's Old Town

Portland police said that a 14-year-old male was shot, but is expected to survive.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded to reports of a shooting in Portland's Old Town near Union Station early Saturday afternoon, finding one injured victim.

According to preliminary reports, officers from the Portland Police Bureau were alerted of a shooting near Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Glisan. They found the victim about a block away, on Broadway.

Officers applied a tourniquet to slow the blood loss until paramedics could arrive, taking the victim to the hospital by ambulance. PPB said that the victim was a 14-year-old male, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A PPB spokesman said that the victim was listed as a "runaway," and there wasn't immediately enough information to know if he was the intended target of the shooting.

The shooter left the scene and had not been located as of 2 p.m. on Saturday.

PPB said that the agency's Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) was responding to take over the investigation.

Northwest Broadway was closed between Northwest Glisan and Flanders for the investigation.

Coming off a record-high number of shootings in 2021, gun violence has continued to surge in Portland. There have been more than 100 injury shootings and two-dozen homicides in the city so far this year.

At this rate, 2022 is on track to be Portland's deadliest year on record. In many cases, there have been no arrests.