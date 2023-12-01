Portland leaders to meet Friday to discuss 'holistic solutions' to surge in gun violence near schools

There have been at least four shootings near a Portland high school during the 2022-23 school year.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In the wake of a recent surge in shootings outside Portland high schools, more than a dozen education, civic and public safety leaders will meet at Portland Public Schools headquarters Friday morning to discuss gun violence, the school district announced Thursday.

The meeting is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m. at the Dr. Matthew Prophet Education Center in North Portland. In a news release, the district said leaders at the meeting will "discuss how to align resources, collaborate, and develop holistic solutions to remedy gun violence impacting Portland's children, youth and families."

In October, two students were hurt after a shooting near Jefferson High School in North Portland. Another teen was hurt in a separate drive-by shooting near that same school in November. And last month, a student was shot outside Cleveland High School in Southeast Portland.

On Monday, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said he'd increase patrols around Franklin High School. That same day, district Superintendent Guadalupe Guererro said he wanted to see increased patrols around all district schools, not just Franklin.

After the December shooting at Cleveland High, Lovell said the bureau and the school district were discussing the possibility of bringing back school resource officers, but there has been no public announcement after any direction from those talks. The district removed school resource officers from all schools in June of 2020.

Guerrero and Lovell will both be at Friday morning's meeting. Here's the full list of attendants:

Portland Public Schools

Guadalupe Guerrero, Superintendent

Andrew Scott, School Board Chair

Gary Hollands, School Board Vice-Chair

Amy Kohnstamm, Chair, Intergovernmental Committee, School Board

Molly Romay, Senior Director of Security Services

City of Portland

Ted Wheeler, Mayor

Rene Gonzalez, Commissioner

Chuck Lovell, Chief of Police

Mike Myers, Community Safety Transition Director

Stephanie Howard, Director of Community Safety, Office of the Mayor

Multnomah County